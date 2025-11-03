Turkish manufacturing PMI ticks down in October

Turkish manufacturing PMI ticks down in October

ISTANBUL
Turkish manufacturing PMI ticks down in October

Turkish manufacturing firms continue to face challenging business conditions at the start of the final quarter of the year, resulting in further slowdowns in new orders and output, a closely watched survey showed on Nov. 3.

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry Türkiye Manufacturing PMI, compiled by S&P Global, registered at 46.5 in October, down fractionally from 46.7 in September and the lowest reading in three months.

Any figure greater than 50 indicates overall improvement of the sector.

Manufacturing output eased for the nineteenth consecutive month, and at a solid pace that was sharper than seen in September, said S&P Global, noting that anecdotal evidence pointed to muted customer demand and an associated slowdown in new orders.

“Currency weakness was a key contributor to a further sharp rise in input costs, with manufacturers increasing their output prices accordingly,” it added.

New orders softened again in October, albeit at a slightly softer pace, showed the survey.

“Subdued demand was signaled in both domestic and export markets, with new business from abroad also slowing during the month,” it said.

Muted demand conditions again set the scene for the Turkish manufacturing sector in October, leading to slowdowns in output, new orders, employment and purchasing, commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“These patterns have been seen throughout 2025 so far and there is little sign of an end to the challenges facing firms in the near future,” said Harker.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to swiftly move defense projects, Erdoğan says

Türkiye to 'swiftly' move defense projects, Erdoğan says
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to 'swiftly' move defense projects, Erdoğan says

    Türkiye to 'swiftly' move defense projects, Erdoğan says

  2. DEM Party holds another meeting with PKK leader

    DEM Party holds another meeting with PKK leader

  3. Istanbul hosts ministerial meeting on Gaza truce, next steps

    Istanbul hosts ministerial meeting on Gaza truce, next steps

  4. Israeli military's ex-top lawyer arrested over video leak scandal

    Israeli military's ex-top lawyer arrested over video leak scandal

  5. 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes western Türkiye

    4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes western Türkiye
Recommended
Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales
Türkiyes annual inflation at 32.87 pct in October, hitting 47-month low

Türkiye's annual inflation at 32.87 pct in October, hitting 47-month low
Trumps global tariffs to face challenge before Supreme Court

Trump's global tariffs to face challenge before Supreme Court
New UN report tackles inequality-pandemic cycle

New UN report tackles 'inequality-pandemic cycle'
OPEC+ further hikes oil output

OPEC+ further hikes oil output
DHL Group to continue investments in Türkiye

DHL Group to continue investments in Türkiye
WORLD Israeli militarys ex-top lawyer arrested over video leak scandal

Israeli military's ex-top lawyer arrested over video leak scandal

Israeli police arrested former military advocate general Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the national security minister said yesterday, following a scandal that erupted after she leaked a video appearing to show soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee.  
ECONOMY Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Turkish consumers are preparing to spend an average of 320 euros (15,539 Turkish Liras) during the November discount season, according to new research by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿