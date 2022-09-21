Turkish leader to United Nations: Be ’much more influential’

UNITED NATIONS

Türkiye’s leader, overseeing a nation encircled by regional disputes, used his speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 20 to shine a spotlight on Turkish maneuvering in conflicts that span from Syria to Ukraine.

His speech focused on laying out his view of Türkiye’s role in the world. He said Türkiye is “trying to be part of the solution” in conflicts around the world.

Touching on multiple hot -button issues, he spoke about the need for stability in Iraq, fair elections in Libya, food security in the Horn of Africa, the need for Palestinian statehood, the rights of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and Uighur Muslims in China, and standing up to anti-Muslim sentiment globally.

His remarks also highlighted Türkiye’s role in these many conflicts, either directly or indirectly.

“All these disasters affecting millions of people show the United Nations will have to be much more effective, much more influential,” he said.

Erdoğan has emerged as a key player in the Ukraine conflict. Türkiye is a NATO member and has supplied Ukraine with lethal drones targeting Russian troops, but Erdoğan has also met multiple times with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Türkiye was a broker alongside the United Nations in securing the safe passage of Ukrainian grains exports through the Black Sea.

Türkiye, he noted, has also hosted 4 million Syrian refugees in that country’s long-running war. At one point during his speech, Erdoğan held up a photo of dead Syrian refugee children who were pushed-back by Greek forces in the Aegean Sea.

He said the United Nations needs to be more inclusive and the Security Council should be more democratic and functional.

“The world is greater than five,” he said, referring to the Security Council’s five permanent members.





Israeli, Turkish leaders meet as tensions ease



Meanwhile, Erdoğan on Sept. 20 met for the first time in more than a decade with an Israeli prime minister, with Yair Lapid seeking his help on citizens held by Palestinian militants Hamas.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, a month after the countries announced the restoration of diplomatic ties following years of tensions.

Lapid "brought up the issue of missing and captive Israelis and the importance of bringing them home," the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

The Israeli leader also raised concerns about arch-enemy Iran and "thanked President Erdoğan for intelligence cooperation," his office said.