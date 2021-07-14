Turkish, Italian defense ministers discuss security issues

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed with his Italian counterpart on July 13, bilateral and regional security issues and the latest developments in Afghanistan, Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The meeting between Akar and Lorenzo Guerini in Istanbul was constructive and positive, it said.

Akar emphasized the common values ​​and cooperation between Turkey and Italy, the southern wing of NATO and the two allied countries of the Mediterranean, it said.

Turkey is in favor of solving problems in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean through international law, good neighborly relations and dialogue, it said, adding it will determinately continue the struggle against all kinds of risks, threats and dangers, especially ISIL, FETÖ and PKK/YPG terror groups.

Highlighting the importance of developing cooperation in the defense industry between the two countries, Akar said Turkey continues to contribute to NATO without interruption despite the coronavirus pandemic.