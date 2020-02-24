Turkish, Iranian top diplomats discuss earthquake, coronavirus

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Feb. 24 discussed the coronavirus outbreak in the country's eastern neighbour as well as the recent earthquake with his Iranian counterpart.

In a phone call, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif expressed his condolences over the death of nine Turkish people from the 5.9 magnitude earthquake in the border region, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 24.

Çavuşoğlu and Zarif also discussed the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far killed 12 people in Iran, with 47 confirmed cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Later, in a phone call, Kosovar Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca also extended to Turkey his condolences for the lives lost in the earthquake in Van.