Turkish interior minister visits border crossing with Syria

HATAY

Türkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on Jan. 9 paid a visit to the Cilvegözü Border Gate in the southern province of Hatay, a crucial crossing into Syria, one month after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Some 52,662 Syrian refugees residing in Türkiye have returned to their homeland since the regime’s downfall, Yerlikaya told reporters during the visit.

Yerlikaya noted that this figure included 41,000 individuals comprising family units, with the remainder being single returnees.

Highlighting the challenges posed by Syria's infrastructural deficiencies, Yerlikaya underscored Türkiye’s initiative labeled as "pioneer migrants." This program allows one family member to conduct up to three round trips prior to permanent resettlement, enabling them to assess living conditions.

"Every step of this process is meticulously recorded in accordance with international law, with United Nations representatives also bearing witness," Yerlikaya remarked.

The minister further emphasized that Türkiye’s has consistently stood "on the right side of history" regarding migration policy.

"For 13 years, we have never turned away those who sought refuge at our borders. We stood on the right side of history, but we will never forget those who positioned themselves otherwise. We have never hesitated to voice this truth," he stated.

He also announced plans to deploy additional personnel at border crossings to alleviate congestion.

Fllights between Türkiye-Syria set to resume

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced on Jan. 9 that flights to Syria's capital, Damascus, are expected to commence in the coming days.

"We aim to launch a flight from Türkiye to Damascus soon. Establishing this connection between Damascus and Istanbul will address a significant need. Our efforts on this matter are ongoing," Uraloğlu stated.

In an interview with private broadcaster NTV, Uraloğlu explained that the initial flights would be visually guided due to a lack of technology but regular flights connecting Istanbul to Damascus are planned after the radar system is operational at the airport.