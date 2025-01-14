Intel chief holds talks with Hamas officials on ceasefire

Intel chief holds talks with Hamas officials on ceasefire

ANKARA
Intel chief holds talks with Hamas officials on ceasefire

National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın spoke over the phone with Hamas political bureau officials on Jan. 13 to discuss ongoing ceasefire efforts.

Kalın and Hamas representatives agreed to continue working toward a truce, Türkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing security sources.

The call addressed the latest developments and progress made in the negotiations.

Prisoner swap and ceasefire talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., have faced repeated interruptions, reportedly due to new conditions imposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He has faced criticism from opposition figures and families of Israeli captives, accusing him of hindering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, ongoing since Oct. 7, 2023, has resulted in nearly 46,600 deaths, the majority of whom are women and children, according to local health officials. This comes despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate truce.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

    Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

  2. Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

    Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

  3. Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

    Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

  4. Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

    Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

  5. World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

    World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM
Recommended
Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions
MİT neutralizes PKKs senior Iran member

MİT 'neutralizes' PKK's senior Iran member
Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours

Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours
Erdoğan hails new era after talks with jailed PKK leader

Erdoğan hails 'new era' after talks with jailed PKK leader
Parliaments AI commission holds inaugural meeting

Parliament's AI commission holds inaugural meeting
Türkiye’s defense exports increased by 29 pct in 2024: Official

Türkiye’s defense exports increased by 29 pct in 2024: Official
Teknofest to be held in Turkish Cyprus in May

Teknofest to be held in Turkish Cyprus in May
WORLD Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages being held in Gaza following separate meetings with Qatar's prime minister, a source briefed on the talks told AFP.

ECONOMY Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Türkiye’s export credit bank, Turkish Eximbank, provided financing of $7.8 billion in 2024, including $3.6 billion in sustainability-related supranational funds, the bank’s CEO Ali Güney told state-run Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿