Intel chief holds talks with Hamas officials on ceasefire

ANKARA

National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın spoke over the phone with Hamas political bureau officials on Jan. 13 to discuss ongoing ceasefire efforts.

Kalın and Hamas representatives agreed to continue working toward a truce, Türkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing security sources.

The call addressed the latest developments and progress made in the negotiations.

Prisoner swap and ceasefire talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., have faced repeated interruptions, reportedly due to new conditions imposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He has faced criticism from opposition figures and families of Israeli captives, accusing him of hindering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, ongoing since Oct. 7, 2023, has resulted in nearly 46,600 deaths, the majority of whom are women and children, according to local health officials. This comes despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate truce.