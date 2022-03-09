Turkish health teams helping with relief efforts at Ukrainian border

  • March 09 2022 07:00:00

Turkish health teams helping with relief efforts at Ukrainian border

ANKARA
Turkish health teams helping with relief efforts at Ukrainian border

The Turkish National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) has been deployed at the Ukrainian-Romanian border to provide health services to those fleeing the Russian invasion, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said.

Uploading videos of UMKE teams monitoring evacuees on his Twitter account, Koca wrote, “The health service we provide in the country is now at Ukrainian-Romanian border.”

According to a statement by the Health Ministry, a team of 10 health experts is providing service at the border with two emergency response vehicles and a UMKE terrain vehicle.

“UMKE teams examine evacuees arriving at the Siret border gate following 35 to 40 hours of train or bus trips,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the number of Turkish citizens evacuated from Ukraine has reached 12,306, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced.

He tweeted that 372 additional citizens set off from Ukraine late March 7.

Separately, Turkey’s flag carrier announced that it has further extended its suspension of flights to and from Ukraine and Moldova until March 22.

Starting from Feb. 24, Turkish Airlines halted flights to those countries. On Feb. 28, it said it extended the suspension until March 15, and again on March 3, the carrier further suspended its flights until March 18.

WORLD UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality

UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality
MOST POPULAR

  1. Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

    Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

  2. Turkish town being relocated for 7th time in its history

    Turkish town being relocated for 7th time in its history

  3. Stork visits old fisherman friend for 11th year running

    Stork visits old fisherman friend for 11th year running

  4. Erdoğan vows to continue high-level diplomacy to stop Ukraine war

    Erdoğan vows to continue high-level diplomacy to stop Ukraine war

  5. Weekly incidence rates rise in Istanbul, Ankara

    Weekly incidence rates rise in Istanbul, Ankara
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to continue high-level diplomacy to stop Ukraine war

Erdoğan vows to continue high-level diplomacy to stop Ukraine war
Turkey welcomes Armenian FM joining Antalya forum

Turkey welcomes Armenian FM joining Antalya forum
Israeli president due to visit Turkey for reconciliation of ties

Israeli president due to visit Turkey for reconciliation of ties
Women leading charge on climate change adaptation: Op-ed

Women leading charge on climate change adaptation: Op-ed
Turkey-US conundrum, S-400 issue: Op-ed

Turkey-US conundrum, S-400 issue: Op-ed
Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats to meet in Antalya: Çavuşoğlu

Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats to meet in Antalya: Çavuşoğlu
WORLD UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality

UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality

After two years the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over and could be prolonged further due to "scandalously unequal" vaccine distribution, the UN secretary-general warned on March 9. 
ECONOMY German industrial output up but conflict darkens outlook

German industrial output up but conflict darkens outlook

German industrial production rose again in January, official figures showed yesterday, but the positive picture was likely to be upended by the impact of the war in Ukraine.
SPORTS 10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor was held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Fenerbahçe on March 6, leaving behind a tough away game as the season’s end fast approaches.