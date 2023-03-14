Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

ANKARA

Turkish and Greek foreign ministers, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Nikos Dendias, respectively exchanged a phone conversation over consular affairs on March 14, diplomatic sources informed.

“I received a phone call from Türkiye Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu who informed me on the positive outcome of Grece’s request for the extradition to Greece of a Greek citizen, father of one of the victims of the accident in Tempi,” said Greek top diplomat on Twitter.

“I thanked my counterpart for Türkiye’s positive and rapid response. The decision was signed by Türkiye’s Justice Minister [Bekir Bozdağ],” he stated.

The sources confirmed that the conversation between the two diplomats covered the extradition of a Greek citizen to Greece. The ministers exchanged views on the consular affairs, sources stressed.

Greece demanded the extradition of this person whose son was one of the victims of the fatal train accident that killed dozens of passengers.