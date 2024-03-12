Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Ankara amid thaw in ties

Turkish and Greek diplomats met in Ankara on March 11 for consultations within the framework of ongoing political dialogue meetings between the two countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar led the Turkish delegation, while his Greek counterpart, Alexandra Papadopoulou, headed the Greek team.

The discussions focused on bilateral relations, along with regional and international developments.

The meeting was expected to address activities in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean, irregular migration and planned high-level contacts. It came amid efforts to build a more positive relationship between the NATO allies.

The talks follow a meeting in last December between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who pledged to open a "new page" in bilateral relations.

The five-hour meeting, held on the sidelines of the first gathering of the high cooperation council between the nations in seven years, marked a potential turning point in their often-strained diplomatic ties.

The leaders signed a non-binding declaration of friendship and good neighborly relations. The agreement outlined the intention of both countries to foster "a spirit of solidarity" in the face of shared challenges while respecting each other's legal positions and recognizing the U.N. Charter as a foundation for maintaining peace and friendly cooperation.

Mitsotakis, meanwhile, is expected to visit Ankara in May, reciprocating Erdoğan's trip.

