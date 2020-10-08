Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

ANKARA

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece met on Oct. 8 for the first time since a dispute between the two NATO members over energy exploration and maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias met on the sidelines of the Global Security Forum in the Slovak capital Bratislava to discuss "bilateral and regional issues", state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Meanwhile, during the security forum, Çavuşoğlu said that Turkish Cypriots are seeking equitable revenue sharing in the eastern Mediterranean.

“What Turkish Cypriots are asking is very fair. Equitable revenue sharing. They made proposals in 2011, 2012, and 2019,” he said.

“We urge everybody to [accept] equitable sharing and delimitation. But unfortunately [we were] constantly refused,” he added.

Turkey must protect rights of Turkish Cypriots

“We have been doing seismic research activities in the areas that we registered to the UN in 2004 and gave licenses for in 2009 and 2011,” Çavusoglu stressed.

Underlining that Turkey has given diplomacy and meaningful dialogue with Greece another chance, he said violating Turkey's continental shelf “does not show goodwill.”

On troops from Turkey stationed in Turkish Cyprus, Çavuşoğlu said this issue was negotiated under the 2004 Annan plan and also the Crans-Montana Cyprus talks in 2017.

Underscoring that Turkish Cypriots with the support of Turkey supported the Annan Plan in a referendum, he questioned why the Greek side rejected it.

“Turkey is one of the guarantor countries for Cyprus. Turkey is obliged to protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots,” he stressed.