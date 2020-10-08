Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

  • October 08 2020 12:41:00

Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

ANKARA
Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece met on Oct. 8 for the first time since a dispute between the two NATO members over energy exploration and maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias met on the sidelines of the Global Security Forum in the Slovak capital Bratislava to discuss "bilateral and regional issues", state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Meanwhile, during the security forum, Çavuşoğlu said that Turkish Cypriots are seeking equitable revenue sharing in the eastern Mediterranean. 

“What Turkish Cypriots are asking is very fair. Equitable revenue sharing. They made proposals in 2011, 2012, and 2019,” he said.

“We urge everybody to [accept] equitable sharing and delimitation. But unfortunately [we were] constantly refused,” he added.

Turkey must protect rights of Turkish Cypriots

“We have been doing seismic research activities in the areas that we registered to the UN in 2004 and gave licenses for in 2009 and 2011,” Çavusoglu stressed.

Underlining that Turkey has given diplomacy and meaningful dialogue with Greece another chance, he said violating Turkey's continental shelf “does not show goodwill.”

On troops from Turkey stationed in Turkish Cyprus, Çavuşoğlu said this issue was negotiated under the 2004 Annan plan and also the Crans-Montana Cyprus talks in 2017.

Underscoring that Turkish Cypriots with the support of Turkey supported the Annan Plan in a referendum, he questioned why the Greek side rejected it.

“Turkey is one of the guarantor countries for Cyprus. Turkey is obliged to protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots,” he stressed.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coastline of abandoned town of Varosha in Turkish Cyprus reopens

    Coastline of abandoned town of Varosha in Turkish Cyprus reopens

  2. Heavy rains in Marmara region expected for coming two days

    Heavy rains in Marmara region expected for coming two days

  3. Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

    Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

  4. Will it help Tatar? 

    Will it help Tatar? 

  5. Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

    Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar
Recommended
Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan
Turkish FM opens memorial in honor of Galicia martyrs

Turkish FM opens memorial in honor of Galicia martyrs
Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed
Turkey, UK defense chiefs meet in Istanbul

Turkey, UK defense chiefs meet in Istanbul
Turkey’s top diplomat calls for urgent dialogue with EU

Turkey’s top diplomat calls for urgent dialogue with EU
Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar
WORLD American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to American poet Louise Gluck on Oct. 8 "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."
ECONOMY Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

As many as 115 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty this year due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank warned on Oct. 7.  

SPORTS Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

The Turkish national football team fought hard to earn a 3-3 draw against Germany with a late goal in a friendly match on Oct. 7. 