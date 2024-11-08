Erdoğan urges EU to fully include Türkiye in defense efforts

BUDAPEST

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called for Türkiye's "essential" inclusion in European Union defense initiatives, citing the need for a united approach to addressing the continent's multifaceted security challenges.

Speaking at the fifth European Political Community summit in the Hungarian capital, Erdoğan emphasized that security threats now extend beyond traditional military and terrorist concerns to encompass issues like energy security, cyberattacks, and migration.

"Many of the threats to peace, stability, and prosperity have reached levels that we cannot overcome alone," Erdoğan told the gathering of European leaders on Thursday.

Addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Turkish president warned that the "negative consequences" were growing, with "less and less room for diplomacy." He reiterated Ankara's calls for a negotiated, "lasting and just peace."

Erdoğan also drew attention to the "genocide in Gaza" and urged pressure on Israel to ensure a ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to the region, stating that those supporting Israel's "aggression" were "accomplices in the crimes being committed."

Regarding Türkiye's long-standing bid to join the EU, Erdoğan said there was "no reasonable justification" for blocking the accession process, given the country's contributions to European prosperity and security.

He called for the removal of "obstacles" to Türkiye's participation in the European Defense Agency and Permanent Structured Cooperation framework, emphasizing the need to overcome "political barriers and prejudiced attitudes" for the sake of Europe's intellectual and economic transformation.

Erdoğan's comments come as European leaders gather to discuss global issues, including the Ukraine conflict and the Middle East, as well as challenges related to irregular migration and economic security.