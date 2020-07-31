Turkey, Greece to discuss thorny issues in Ankara: Defense minister

  • July 31 2020 09:34:00

Turkey, Greece to discuss thorny issues in Ankara: Defense minister

EDİRNE- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Greece to discuss thorny issues in Ankara: Defense minister

Turkish and Greek officials will meet in the capital Ankara in the coming days to address issues that have led to rising
tensions, Turkey’s defense minister said on July 30. 

“We try to solve problems with these [kinds of] meetings. Our work continues in this direction,” Hulusi Akar said after prayers for a Muslim holiday in Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, northwestern Turkey.

Akar was accompanied by Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, Land Forces Commander Gen. Ümit Dündar, Air Forces Commander Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz, and Naval Forces Commander Adnan Özbal. 

On July 29 a Greek official said Athens wants to hold talks on the delimitation of maritime boundaries with Turkey.

At a weekly news conference, government spokesman Stelios Petsas stressed the importance of open communication channels with Turkey, especially amid rising tensions, referring to the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

He added that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a phone talk with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiadis on the arrival of a Turkish energy exploration vessel, the Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa, in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Turkey is a guarantor nation for Turkish Cyprus and has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the TRNC also has rights to the resources in the
area.

In 1974, following a coup aimed at the annexation of Cyprus by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the TRNC was founded.

The decades since have seen several attempts to resolve the Cyprus dispute, all ending in failure. The latest, held with the participation of the guarantor countries- Turkey, Greece, and the U.K.- came to an end without any progress in 2017 in Switzerland.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Greece to discuss thorny issues in Ankara: Defense minister

    Turkey, Greece to discuss thorny issues in Ankara: Defense minister

  2. Turkey issues new Navtex for off Turkish Cyprus’ shores

    Turkey issues new Navtex for off Turkish Cyprus’ shores

  3. Eid al-Adha begins in Turkey in shadow of COVID-19

    Eid al-Adha begins in Turkey in shadow of COVID-19

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,674 as daily cases increase by 967

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,674 as daily cases increase by 967
Recommended
Russian, Turkish diplomats to discuss Libya in Moscow

Russian, Turkish diplomats to discuss Libya in Moscow
Turkish leader, Qatari emir exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

Turkish leader, Qatari emir exchange Eid al-Adha greetings
Turkey, Azerbaijan joint military drills continue

Turkey, Azerbaijan joint military drills continue
Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med
Turkey, Azerbaijan preparing for joint military drill

Turkey, Azerbaijan preparing for joint military drill

Turkey slams UN decision on Cyprus peacekeeping force

Turkey slams UN decision on Cyprus peacekeeping force

WORLD Afghan truce begins ahead of possible talks

Afghan truce begins ahead of possible talks

Afghans offered prayers marking the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha on July 31 as a three-day ceasefire between Taliban and government forces began, with many hoping the truce will lead to peace talks and the end of nearly two decades of conflict.
ECONOMY Turkey gives services, tradesmen tax relief over virus

Turkey gives services, tradesmen tax relief over virus

Turkey announced on July 31 steep value-added tax (VAT) cuts for services and a withholding tax reduction for tradesmen to help the economy weather the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS Fatih Karagümrük moves to Turkish Süper Lig

Fatih Karagümrük moves to Turkish Süper Lig

Istanbul club Fatih Karagümrük was promoted to Turkish Süper Lig next season after defeating Adana Demirspor on July 30 in Ankara.