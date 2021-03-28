Turkish, German interior ministers hold security talks

  • March 28 2021 09:56:00

Turkish, German interior ministers hold security talks

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish, German interior ministers hold security talks

The Turkish and German interior ministers discussed key issues, including terrorism, immigration, and security, in recently held talks, according to an official statement on March 27.

The meeting via video link was held on March 25 between Süleyman Soylu and his German counterpart Horst Seehofer, said Turkey's Interior Ministry.

The two officials also addressed the challenges posed by the pandemic, the ministry said.

"The virtual meeting took place in a positive atmosphere," the statement added.

The ministers also agreed to further the positive relations between the ministries of both countries and to continue negotiations in the coming period.

Germany,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Prosecutor shot in head during birthday party

    Prosecutor shot in head during birthday party

  2. Waterfall feeding world-famous valley in danger of drying out

    Waterfall feeding world-famous valley in danger of drying out

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,923 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,179,115

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,923 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,179,115

  4. Turkish president meets Qatari foreign minister in Istanbul

    Turkish president meets Qatari foreign minister in Istanbul

  5. UN appointment on Cyprus highly unfortunate: Turkey

    UN appointment on Cyprus highly unfortunate: Turkey
Recommended
Turkey condemns violence against Myanmar protesters

Turkey condemns violence against Myanmar protesters
Top Turkish, US officials discuss Afghan peace talks

Top Turkish, US officials discuss Afghan peace talks
Turkish president meets Qatari foreign minister in Istanbul

Turkish president meets Qatari foreign minister in Istanbul

No one questions Turkeys EU candidacy: Bloc envoy

No one questions Turkey's EU candidacy: Bloc envoy
President Erdoğan meets head of Libyan council in Istanbul

President Erdoğan meets head of Libyan council in Istanbul

Turkey extends condolences over Egypt train collision

Turkey extends condolences over Egypt train collision
WORLD Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

Efforts to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal have allowed its stern and rudder to move, but it remains unclear when the vessel will be refloated, the head of the canal authority said on March 27.
ECONOMY Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

Turkey has approved development plans for a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul, Environment Minister Murat Kurum said on March 27.
SPORTS Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

Ozan Tufan scored two superb goals and Çağlar Söyüncü added another in a comfortable 3-0 win over Norway 3-0 in a World Cup qaulfiying Group G game on March 27 as Turkey maintained its perfect record in the campaign.