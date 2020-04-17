Turkish, Georgian leaders talk efforts against virus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

In an April 16 phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili discussed efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

They agreed on cooperation between the two countries is crucial to successfully combat the virus, said a directorate statement.

During the call, the two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, the statement added.

Georgia has 336 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the death toll stands at three.



