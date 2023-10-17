Turkish FM spoke with Hamas leader over release of hostages: Ministry

Turkish FM spoke with Hamas leader over release of hostages: Ministry

ANKARA
Turkish FM spoke with Hamas leader over release of hostages: Ministry

Turkey's top diplomat on Monday discussed the possibility of the release of hostages during a phone call with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, his office said.

During the phone call, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed "the latest developments in Palestine and the possibility of release of civilians" with the exiled Haniyeh, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

Scores of people were taken hostage during Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, when militants shot, stabbed and mutilated people in a surprise onslaught that shocked the nation.

The attack and fighting since have killed more than 1,400 in Israel, mainly civilians.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and responded with a heavy bombing campaign on Gaza that has killed around 2,750 people.

Ankara confirmed Friday that a Turkish-Israeli citizen, who had moved to Israel with his family in 1972, had been killed. Another person was missing.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a vocal advocate of the Palestinian cause, has stepped up diplomacy with Western and regional powers after he offered to mediate to restore peace.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict
LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

  2. Gunman kills 2 Swedes in Brussels, prompting terror alert and halt of Belgium-Sweden soccer match

    Gunman kills 2 Swedes in Brussels, prompting terror alert and halt of Belgium-Sweden soccer match

  3. Trump scheduled to be questioned in lawsuits from ex-FBI employees who sent negative texts about him

    Trump scheduled to be questioned in lawsuits from ex-FBI employees who sent negative texts about him

  4. Palestinians report heavy shelling in Gaza towns where civilians are seeking refuge

    Palestinians report heavy shelling in Gaza towns where civilians are seeking refuge

  5. Turkish FM spoke with Hamas leader over release of hostages: Ministry

    Turkish FM spoke with Hamas leader over release of hostages: Ministry
Recommended
Türkiye proposes new formula for Mid-East peace

Türkiye proposes new formula for Mid-East peace
Turkish, Greek diplomats set for talks to improve ties

Turkish, Greek diplomats set for talks to improve ties
Turkish FM Fidan meets Egyptian President in Cairo

Turkish FM Fidan meets Egyptian President in Cairo
Israel-Hamas conflict might turn into regional war: Palestinian envoy

Israel-Hamas conflict might turn into regional war: Palestinian envoy
Türkiye pursues resolution in Israel-Palestine crisis, Erdoğan says

Türkiye pursues resolution in Israel-Palestine crisis, Erdoğan says
Ankara slams US over anti-terror fight in N Syria

Ankara slams US over anti-terror fight in N Syria
WORLD Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a visit that underscores China’s support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine as well as Russian backing for China's bid to expand its economic and diplomatic influence abroad.

ECONOMY US pharmacy chain Rite Aid files for bankruptcy

US pharmacy chain Rite Aid files for bankruptcy

U.S. pharmacy chain Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15, the company said, after suffering declining sales and legal threats over its alleged involvement in the opioid crisis.

SPORTS Türkiye books its spot in Euro 2024 finals

Türkiye books its spot in Euro 2024 finals

Türkiye capped off a momentous week in which the country was announced as co-host of Euro 2032 with Italy, by turning on the style in the closing minutes to beat Latvia 4-0 in the Eur0 2024 qualifiers on Oct. 15 night and book its place at the finals.