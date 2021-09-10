Turkish foreign minister meets Syrian opposition figures

ANKARA

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Sept. 9 met with Syrian opposition figures in the capital Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu met with Salem Al-Meslet, head of the National Coalition of Syrian Opposition; Anas Abdeh, president of the Syrian Negotiation Commission; and head of the Syrian Interim Government Abdurrahman Mustafa.

"Fully supporting Coalition and Interim government, legitimate representatives of Syrian people," Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter after the meeting.