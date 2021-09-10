Turkish foreign minister meets Syrian opposition figures

  • September 10 2021 08:56:14

Turkish foreign minister meets Syrian opposition figures

ANKARA
Turkish foreign minister meets Syrian opposition figures

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Sept. 9 met with Syrian opposition figures in the capital Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu met with Salem Al-Meslet, head of the National Coalition of Syrian Opposition; Anas Abdeh, president of the Syrian Negotiation Commission; and head of the Syrian Interim Government Abdurrahman Mustafa.

"Fully supporting Coalition and Interim government, legitimate representatives of Syrian people," Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

Diplomacy,

ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate at 12 pct in July

Turkey's unemployment rate at 12 pct in July

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Airport claims no. 2 spot in world's best international airports

    Istanbul Airport claims no. 2 spot in world's best international airports

  2. Anti-vaxxers’ rally attempt stirs debate

    Anti-vaxxers’ rally attempt stirs debate

  3. Turkey vows to protect Turkish Cypriots’ rights, slams Greek policies

    Turkey vows to protect Turkish Cypriots’ rights, slams Greek policies

  4. CHP leader vows to come to power with ‘friends’

    CHP leader vows to come to power with ‘friends’

  5. President Erdoğan due in New York for UN General Assembly

    President Erdoğan due in New York for UN General Assembly
Recommended
President Erdoğan holds phone call with Italy’s premier

President Erdoğan holds phone call with Italy’s premier
Turkey slams Greek Cyprus suppression of Atatürk in history textbook

Turkey slams 'Greek Cyprus' suppression of Atatürk' in history textbook
UNHCR grateful for Turkeys strong partnership: Official

UNHCR grateful for Turkey's strong partnership: Official

Turkey concerned over regime attacks on besieged Daraa

Turkey 'concerned' over regime attacks on besieged Daraa
Turkey, Egypt desire to make progress in areas under discussion

Turkey, Egypt desire to make progress in areas under discussion
UN high commissioner for refugees visits Turkey

UN high commissioner for refugees visits Turkey
WORLD Los Angeles makes COVID vaccines compulsory for schoolkids

Los Angeles makes COVID vaccines compulsory for schoolkids

Children aged 12 or over who attend public schools in Los Angeles will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of next year, city education chiefs said on Sept. 9, the first such requirement by a major education board in the United States.

ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate at 12 pct in July

Turkey's unemployment rate at 12 pct in July

Unemployment in Turkey reached 12 percent in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Sept. 10.

SPORTS Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

Turkish national football team coach Şenol Güneş is facing fierce criticism and mounting calls for his resignation after his side was thrashed 6-1 by the Netherlands in a World Cup qualification game on Sept. 7.