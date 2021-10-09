Turkish foreign minister meets businesspeople in Ukraine

LVIV

The Turkish foreign minister on Oct. 8 met Turkish expatriates and Ukrainian businesspeople, and discussed opportunities to expand bilateral trade.

Interacting with them in Lviv, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said he expects this year's trade volume between the two countries to exceed $6 billion.

The minister commended the expatriate businesspeople in Ukraine for their efforts in promoting their country, saying that the way Turkish companies are investing and working on key projects demonstrates business potential in Ukraine.

“As politicians, our job is to resolve issues and facilitate our businesspeople,” he said, adding that he is in close contact with his Ukrainian counterpart.

On the second day of his official tour, the foreign minister paid a visit to a monument dedicated to those who lost their lives during Maidan events of 2014.

Euromaidan was a wave of protests and civil unrest in Ukraine that began on Nov. 21, 2013 with public protests in Kiev's Maidan Nezalezhnosti and lasted until Feb. 2014.

Turkey plans to open a general consulate in Lviv, the minister earlier told a panel at Ivan Franko National University.