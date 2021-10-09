Turkish foreign minister meets businesspeople in Ukraine

  • October 09 2021 07:00:00

Turkish foreign minister meets businesspeople in Ukraine

LVIV
Turkish foreign minister meets businesspeople in Ukraine

The Turkish foreign minister on Oct. 8 met Turkish expatriates and Ukrainian businesspeople, and discussed opportunities to expand bilateral trade.

Interacting with them in Lviv, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said he expects this year's trade volume between the two countries to exceed $6 billion.

The minister commended the expatriate businesspeople in Ukraine for their efforts in promoting their country, saying that the way Turkish companies are investing and working on key projects demonstrates business potential in Ukraine.

“As politicians, our job is to resolve issues and facilitate our businesspeople,” he said, adding that he is in close contact with his Ukrainian counterpart.

On the second day of his official tour, the foreign minister paid a visit to a monument dedicated to those who lost their lives during Maidan events of 2014.

Euromaidan was a wave of protests and civil unrest in Ukraine that began on Nov. 21, 2013 with public protests in Kiev's Maidan Nezalezhnosti and lasted until Feb. 2014.

Turkey plans to open a general consulate in Lviv, the minister earlier told a panel at Ivan Franko National University.

Diplomacy, business people, Mevlut Cavusoglu,

WORLD China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Kanal Istanbul project now at stage of implementation: Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul project now at stage of implementation: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish official rebuffs claims about Central Bank chief

    Turkish official rebuffs claims about Central Bank chief

  3. Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

    Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

  4. Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week

    Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week

  5. Ankara warns Athens against arms race

    Ankara warns Athens against arms race
Recommended
Turkey condemns heinous terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Turkey condemns 'heinous' terrorist attack in Afghanistan
EU ties with Turkey greatly improved over last year: Borrell

EU ties with Turkey 'greatly improved' over last year: Borrell
Ankara warns Athens against arms race

Ankara warns Athens against arms race
Germanys Merkel to visit Turkey next week

Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week
Russia determined to continue cooperation with Turkey on Syria: Ministry

Russia 'determined' to continue cooperation with Turkey on Syria: Ministry
Turkey condemns Israeli ruling on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa

Turkey condemns Israeli ruling on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa
WORLD China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Oct. 9 reunification with Taiwan must happen and will happen peacefully, despite a ratcheting-up of China’s threats to attack the island.
ECONOMY OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Oct. 8 as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.
SPORTS Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey managed a 1-1 draw on Oct. 8 against Norway in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group match in Istanbul.