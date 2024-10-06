Parliament launches project to cut paper use

ANKARA
Türkiye's parliament is moving forward with efforts to reduce paper usage through the launch of a project aimed at modernizing legislative processes.

Initiated by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, the “digital parliament” project is currently in its testing phase.

It will create a comprehensive digital database containing information on deputies, minutes, laws, resolutions and commissions.

Lawmakers will eventually be able to prepare legislative proposals digitally, while the legal community and citizens will have access to a wide range of parliamentary documents through an online system.

A key feature of the system is an artificial intelligence-powered transcription tool designed to recognize each MP’s voice, enabling faster documentation of speeches.

In addition, parties will submit motions via an electronic document system, streamlining parliamentary procedures through to the final printing process.

The project follows previous efforts to digitize parliamentary records, which included the scanning and uploading of 2.5 million page images into the system.

When fully implemented, efforts aim to lead to an amendment of the parliament's bylaws to reflect its digital transformation.

In related developments, parliament has also established a research commission tasked with exploring the applications of AI in legislative work. The 22-member commission’s findings are expected within three months.

