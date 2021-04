Turkish foreign minister greets Niger counterpart

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s foreign minister on April 17 congratulated his new counterpart from Niger on his posting.

Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke to Hassoumi Massaoudou over the phone, according to diplomatic sources.

He also held separate phone conversations with Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Kandia Camara, foreign minister of the Ivory Coast, the sources said.