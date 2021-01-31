Turkish foreign minister due in Northern Cyprus on Feb 1

  • January 31 2021 10:25:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay a two-day visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Feb. 1-2.

“During his visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will meet with the TRNC authorities to discuss the issues on our common agenda, particularly the Cyprus issue,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Jan. 31.

The island of Cyprus has been divided into the TRNC in the north and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island was followed by violence against the island’s Turks and Ankara’s intervention as a guarantor power.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the UK. The TRNC was founded in 1983.

Turkey has recently stressed that efforts for a “federal” solution to the divided island of Cyprus have proved hopeless, and any future talks must focus on two separate, sovereign states on the island.

WORLD WHO probe team visits Wuhan market at heart of first virus outbreak

WHO probe team visits Wuhan market at heart of first virus outbreak

A team of WHO experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 visited a market in Wuhan on Jan. 31 where one of the first reported clusters of infections emerged over a year ago.
ECONOMY Virus measures to back tourism recovery in 2021: Expert

Virus measures to back tourism recovery in 2021: Expert

Turkish tourism can catch up to pre-pandemic levels if the country continues measures enhancing trust and confidence for tourists, according to the former secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
SPORTS Trabzonspor snap up Greek midfielder Bakasetas

Trabzonspor snap up Greek midfielder Bakasetas

Süper Lig side Trabzonspor on Jan. 30 announced the signing of Greek midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas.