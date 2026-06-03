Turkish foreign minister arrives in Indonesia for talks

JAKARTA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday arrived in Indonesia as part of his Asia-Pacific tour.

Fidan was welcomed by his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono in the capital, Jakarta.

Sugiono said it is "always a pleasure" to welcome Fidan to Jakarta.

"Indonesia and Türkiye are two nations that stand together when it counts, and Indonesia deeply appreciates Türkiye's steadfast support and solidarity, in standing up for our shared principles," he wrote on US social media company X.

Fidan and his Indonesian counterparts will exchange views on the steps the two countries should take to further develop ties and increase cooperation in all potential areas. Increasing the trade volume to $10 billion by deepening cooperation and partnerships in infrastructure, energy, transportation, digitalization, artificial intelligence, high technology and halal food will also be emphasized by Fidan, sources from the foreign ministry said.



The two countries have already established a mechanism on defense and military cooperation with the inclusion of both sides’ foreign ministers and defense ministers, and Fidan will once again evaluate the ways to further enrich cooperation in the field of defense industry.



Turkish and Indonesian foreign ministers will also exchange views on the recent developments in Gazza and regarding the establishment of a fair and lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.

Israel’s violations of the ceasefire and provocative actions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as well as attacks on Lebanon will also be on the agenda.



The peace talks between the U.S. and Iran as well as opening the Strait of Hormuz will be discussed in talks between Turkish and Indonesian officials, sources recalled.

Türkiye was one of the first nations to recognize Indonesia’s independence. Diplomatic relations were established in 1950, and the Turkish Embassy in Jakarta opened in 1957.

The High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Türkiye and Indonesia was established in 2022 during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Bali on the occasion of the G-20 leaders' summit.