Turkish forces 'neutralize' 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists as part of Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq, according to the Defense Ministry on July 12.

The terrorists were targeted in the Haftanin region in an air-backed operation, the ministry said on Twitter.

It said all caves of terrorists will be destroyed.

During the operation one AK-47, 200 Docka anti-aircraft ammunition, one used missile and ammunition, and life supplies were seized.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey's operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last week to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of PKK, and other terrorist groups, who often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.