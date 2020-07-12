Turkish forces 'neutralize' 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

  • July 12 2020 13:46:29

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish forces neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists as part of Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq, according to the Defense Ministry on July 12.

The terrorists were targeted in the Haftanin region in an air-backed operation, the ministry said on Twitter.

It said all caves of terrorists will be destroyed.

During the operation one AK-47, 200 Docka anti-aircraft ammunition, one used missile and ammunition, and life supplies were seized.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey's operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last week to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of PKK, and other terrorist groups, who often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hagia Sophia icons to be preserved: Presidential spokesperson

    Hagia Sophia icons to be preserved: Presidential spokesperson

  2. 10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

    10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

  3. Libya cease-fire hinges on Haftar withdrawal: Turkish FM

    Libya cease-fire hinges on Haftar withdrawal: Turkish FM

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan

    Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey targets quicker response to forest fires

Turkey targets quicker response to forest fires
Tender allowing wild mountain goat hunting canceled after reactions

Tender allowing wild mountain goat hunting canceled after reactions
Deaths from drugs decline in Turkey: Report

Deaths from drugs decline in Turkey: Report
Marmaris exempts elderly foreign tourists from curfew

Marmaris exempts elderly foreign tourists from curfew
Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan

Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan
Libya cease-fire hinges on Haftar withdrawal: Turkish FM

Libya cease-fire hinges on Haftar withdrawal: Turkish FM
WORLD Mali president tries to calm unrest with court dissolution

Mali president tries to calm unrest with court dissolution

Mali's embattled president announced the dissolution of the constitutional court in an attempt to calm the major civil unrest gripping the vulnerable African country, as more opposition leaders were arrested.    
ECONOMY Number of short-term allowance seekers down 961,000 in June: Data

Number of short-term allowance seekers down 961,000 in June: Data

As Turkey’s economic activity boomed with reopening in June, the amount of monthly short-term allowances decreased 43 percent, the unemployment fund’s data shows
SPORTS Isolation works for individual sports’ athletes: Federation chair

Isolation works for individual sports’ athletes: Federation chair

Turkish Sport for All Federation Chairman Yasin Bölükbaşı has said that isolation has shown a negative impact on group sports like football, basketball, etc., but has reported positive effects on athletes playing individual sports like wrestling, gymnastics, etc.