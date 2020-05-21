Turkish football league fate to be decided next week

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Nihat Özdemir confirmed on May 20 the date for the resumption of the league will be announced May 28.

Özdemir said previously the Super Lig would restart June 12 after being suspended in March because of the coronavirus.

TFF and Football Clubs Association met for four hours Wednesday at the Riva Hasan Dogan National Teams Camp and Training Facility to discuss the future of the league.

"A total of seven clubs wanted no relegation from Super Lig this year and to play with 21 teams in the next season. We will examine this request and we will make a decision for the relegation and number of teams in the coming days," said Özdemir.

Reserve league to start in 2020-2021 season

Özdemir said the reserve league will start next season instead of the Under-21 league which was canceled last year.

He emphasized the federation reached an agreement with the Football Clubs Association to establish the reserve league next season.