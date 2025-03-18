UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting

UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting

ANKARA
UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has informed that the Turkish and Greek Cypriots have agreed to hold another meeting in late July in the same 5+1 format, stressing that the Geneva meeting has yielded “meaningful progress.”

Guterres organized a brief press conference following two-day expanded Cyprus meeting with the participation of the two sides as well as three guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom.

The Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders, Ersin Tatar and Nikos Hristodulidis agreed on a few confidence building measures, Guterres said, recalling that there was not any progress on the problem since 2017 Crans Montana talks.

The U.N. chief said that he will appoint a new special envoy for the preparations of the next 5+1 format meeting in late July, describing all these results as meaningful progress

The Geneva meeting yesterday brought together the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders, along with representatives from the three guarantor states, Türkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom. The informal discussions began with an expanded-format meeting. The session brought together all parties to exchange views and explore potential pathways toward a peaceful resolution of the Cyprus issue. On March 17, Guterres also sat down to dine in Geneva with Tatar and Christodoulides. The Cyprus dispute has persisted for decades, with the island remaining divided since 1974 following a Gree- backed coup and Türkiye’s subsequent military intervention.

As a result, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was established in 1983. There has been an on and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, under the auspices of the guarantor countries. The Greek Cypriot administration joined the European Union in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots rejected a U.N. plan to resolve the dispute in a referendum. In the most recent attempt to break the deadlock, a meeting was held in Geneva in April 2021. However, Guterres concluded that there was still not enough common ground to resume formal negotiations.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes external assets hit $378.4 bln

Türkiye's external assets hit $378.4 bln
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's external assets hit $378.4 bln

    Türkiye's external assets hit $378.4 bln

  2. Türk Eximbank eyes $52 bln boost for exporters

    Türk Eximbank eyes $52 bln boost for exporters

  3. Türkiye’s UAE exports surge $268.8 mln in February boom

    Türkiye’s UAE exports surge $268.8 mln in February boom

  4. CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup

    CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup

  5. Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady

    Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady
Recommended
Erdoğan brands Israel terror state after deadly Gaza strikes

Erdoğan brands Israel 'terror state' after deadly Gaza strikes
Türkiye ‘deeply saddened’ over casualties due to severe storms, tornadoes in US

Türkiye ‘deeply saddened’ over casualties due to severe storms, tornadoes in US
Opening border gate with Türkiye will be game changer: Yerevan

Opening border gate with Türkiye will be game changer: Yerevan
Fidan rules out concessions to SDF on autonomy in Syria

Fidan rules out concessions to SDF on autonomy in Syria
Türkiye, Syria officials meet after deal with SDF

Türkiye, Syria officials meet after deal with SDF
Türkiye pledges support for Ukraine’s rebuild and boosts trade ties

Türkiye pledges support for Ukraine’s rebuild and boosts trade ties
WORLD Germany says Putin playing a game after new Ukraine strikes

Germany says 'Putin playing a game' after new Ukraine strikes

Germany accused President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday of "playing a game" after Kiev reported Russian strikes on Ukranian civilian infrastructure hours after Moscow agreed to temporarily pause attacks on energy facilities.

ECONOMY Türkiyes external assets hit $378.4 bln

Türkiye's external assets hit $378.4 bln

Türkiye’s overseas assets climbed 3.1 percent to $378.4 billion in January 2025, while liabilities edged up 0.8 percent to $665.1 billion, the Central Bank reported.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿