Turkish FM meets counterparts from 6 countries at NAM summit

  • October 12 2021 09:09:16

ANKARA
The Turkish foreign minister met on Oct. 11 his counterparts from Azerbaijan, Russia, Nepal, Guatemala, Lebanon, and Iraq during his visit to Serbia.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu arrived in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Sunday to attend a 2-day summit marking the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

"We continued our bilateral talks on the margins of the Non-Aligned Summit with the Foreign Ministers of Nepal, Guatemala, Lebanon and Iraq," he said in a tweet.

On his meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, Çavuşoğlu said they discussed bilateral relations, and preparations for the Turkic Council Summit in Istanbul on Nov. 12.

Separately, he interacted with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, and "followed up on topics" recently discussed by the presidents of Turkey and Russia in Sochi.

The Turkish diplomat also met President of the National Assembly of Serbia Ivica Dacic. In a tweet, he said: "Glad to meet again in such a short period of time with President of National Assembly. I invited him to Antalya Diplomacy Forum."

Earlier in the day, Çavuşoğlu addressed the summit, and said Turkey supports NAM and wants to see its voice become stronger. He hailed the movement as the “voice of a just and inclusive world.”

The political movement of Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr on Oct. 11 said it had retained the biggest share of seats in the country’s parliament, after elections with a record low voter turnout.

