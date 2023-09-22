Turkish FM holds intense diplomatic meetings in US

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has embarked on a series of diplomatic engagements during his visit to New York to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Fidan's agenda was marked by a series of high-level bilateral meetings and discussions aimed at strengthening international cooperation and addressing global challenges.

On the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Fidan engaged in constructive dialogues with counterparts from several countries.

Notable among these interactions were meetings with foreign ministers from Spain, Slovakia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Latvia, Cuba, Chile and Nicaragua. There was no official statement on the content of the talks.

Fidan also held a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

One of the highlights of Fidan's diplomatic mission was the signing of a "Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of a Political Consultation Mechanism" with Panama.

The deal inked following Fidan's meeting with his Panamanian counterpart, Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, at New York's Turkish House, a new skyscraper across from the U.N. building.

Additionally, Fidan played host to Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani at the Turkish House.

Addressing participants at the Ministerial Meeting for the Summit of the Future in New York, Fidan underscored the importance of global governance transformation, the bolstering of multilateralism and the imperative need for reform within the United Nations.

The Turkish top diplomat also participated in the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations' Group of Friends meeting and the Annual Coordination Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

