Turkish FM calls on OIC members to support Turkish Cyprus

NEW YORK
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to lend support to the Turkish Cypriots in the face of international embargoes.

“Turkish Cypriots face unfair isolation and embargo. We expect the OIC member states to stand together with the Turkish Cypriots,” Çavuşoğlu said in his address at the OIC’s annual coordination meeting in New York.

Stating that important results can only be achieved when the Muslim world acts in solidarity, Çavuşoğlu said, “The fact that the U.N. General Assembly has designated March 15 as the ‘International Day Against Islamophobia’ is an important example of this.”

“My dear brothers, the Quran says, ‘Believers are your brothers and be at peace with our brothers.’ We need to keep the brotherhood among Muslims above politics. Our voice can only be heard if we act together on issues that concern the entire Ummah,” he added.

Türkiye has been making efforts for peace and stability in the region of countries of the OIC, Çavuşoğlu said on Sept. 22.

“More than 2 billion people live in conflict zones. About 60 percent of these conflicts take place in the geography of the OIC,” he stated.

The minister conveyed his condolences to Pakistan and its people over the deadly floods in the country.

“As Türkiye and Turkish people, we will continue supporting brotherly Pakistan and Pakistani brothers and sisters,” he said.

