Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15

ANKARA

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan will host the summit titled “One Heart for Palestine” with the spouses of leaders in Istanbul as part of Türkiye’s efforts to mitigate the sufferings of civilians stranded in Gaza amidst the ongoing Israeli offensive.

“The meeting will show strong solidarity for ending the suffering of civilians in Gaza and finding a resolution to the crisis,” read a statement by the Communications Directorate on Nov. 14.

Spouses and special representatives of state leaders from many countries, including Qatar, Malaysia and Uzbekistan, will convey a message to the world for the innocent people of Gaza, it added.

“Following Emine Erdoğan’s opening speech, it is expected that each participating spouse will also deliver a speech. The meeting will be held tomorrow at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office under the auspices of first lady Erdoğan,” the statement added.

The first lady had a similar meeting with the spouses in 2009 as well.