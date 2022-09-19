Turkish experts shed light on story behind obesity, diabetes

Turkish experts shed light on story behind obesity, diabetes

ANKARA - Demirören News Agency
Turkish experts shed light on story behind obesity, diabetes

A team of experts have conducted a study revealing the genetic structure and change processes of obesity and type-II diabetes by examining the DNA obtained from the bones of 40 people who lived in Anatolia from 10,000 years ago to the present.

Gülşah Merve Kılınç, a lecturer from Hacettepe University’s Institute of Health Sciences, and her team started a study in 2020 to investigate the genetic structure associated with obesity and type-II diabetes in Anatolian human populations, with the support of TÜBİTAK.

Within the scope of the study initiated to unveil the thousands of years of evolutionary process of these diseases, DNA analysis is carried out on 40 people’s bones obtained from the skeletal laboratory of the anthropology department, where bone samples were found in excavations in Anatolia.

The DNA sequences of the people who lived from 10,000 years ago until today will be revealed and modeling will be carried out in the next study, which will also reveal why these diseases are common.

The information obtained in the study, which is planned to be completed in 2023, will also be used in the treatment of diseases.

Noting that studies with ancient DNA are actually very common in the world, Kılınç underlined that it is the first study in Türkiye and the world on understanding obesity and diabetes and DNA analysis of the ancient human skeletons.

Stating that they chose obesity and diabetes as they have been very common and have a significant impact on public health, Kılınç said, “What we know scientifically is that many diseases that we see as common today actually emerge as a result of thousands of years of evolutionary processes.”

“We are currently studying human societies that lived mostly in Central Anatolia,” the expert said.

“The results will contribute to the medical world both in the prevention and development of these diseases, as they will give us information about the genetic mechanisms behind these diseases.”

WORLD Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Royal fans give London tourism a strong bump

    Royal fans give London tourism a strong bump

  2. Turkish experts shed light on story behind obesity, diabetes

    Turkish experts shed light on story behind obesity, diabetes

  3. Istanbul’s Galataport named port of the year

    Istanbul’s Galataport named port of the year

  4. Number of life centers in villages reaches 1,600: Minister

    Number of life centers in villages reaches 1,600: Minister

  5. Ankara condemns US for lifting arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

    Ankara condemns US for lifting arms embargo on Greek Cyprus
Recommended
Türkiye, US can solve bilateral problems, develop cooperation: Erdoğan

Türkiye, US can solve bilateral problems, develop cooperation: Erdoğan
Istanbul’s Galataport named port of the year

Istanbul’s Galataport named port of the year
Number of life centers in villages reaches 1,600: Minister

Number of life centers in villages reaches 1,600: Minister
MİT neutralizes PKK member sought with red notice

MİT neutralizes PKK member sought with red notice
Seven FETÖ convicts nabbed in attempt to flee Greece

Seven FETÖ convicts nabbed in attempt to flee Greece
Salaries of babysitters increase by 60 percent

Salaries of babysitters increase by 60 percent
WORLD Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that is drawing presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers, and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

ECONOMY Heavy fines mulled for violating second-hand car sales cap

Heavy fines mulled for violating second-hand car sales cap

The government is preparing to impose heavy fines, up to 300,000 Turkish Liras ($16,400), on those who violate a recent regulation that introduced certain restrictions on the sale of second-hand cars.

SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.