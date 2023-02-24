Turkish Embassy in Canberra collects over $300,000 for quake survivors

ANKARA/ CANBERRA
The amount of the donation campaign organized for the earthquake disaster has reached 474,000 Australian dollars (around $323,000), Türkiye’s Embassy in Canberra has announced.

The embassy stated that it collected AUD$474,000 as of Feb. 22, noting that its goal is to reach 500,000 Australian dollars in the donation campaign it launched to help the earthquake survivors in Türkiye.

Australia sent search and rescue teams, including health professionals, on Feb. 14.

Though many foreign teams returned to their counties, as most of the rescue efforts were terminated, the Australian team is currently continuing its work in the earthquake zones.

“Australia’s Urban Search and Rescue experts continue to provide invaluable support to the Turkish authorities and communities following the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye,” said Beth Decaney, the humanitarian coordinator at the Australian Office of Foreign Relations and Trade (DFAT).

Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that some 19 countries established 22 field hospitals in earthquake zones.

Some 90,015 tents, 167 containers and 999 mobile hygiene units have been brought to Türkiye so far.

Within the scope of in-kind aid, 243 blankets, 196,538 sleeping bags, 74,750 beds, 26,622 generators, 5,722 tons of clothing, 3,065 tons of hygiene and medical supplies and 5,678 tons of food have been delivered to the earthquake-hit provinces from several countries, the ministry stated.

