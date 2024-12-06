Turkish diplomat takes the helm of OSCE

ANKARA

A senior Turkish diplomat, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, has been appointed as the secretary-general of the Organization of Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) with the votes of all 57 member states, becoming the first Turkish national taking the helm of the prestigious organization.

Sinirlioğlu’s appointment was announced by the OSCE’s 31st Ministerial Council meeting that took place in Malta on December 6 and 7. Ambassador Sinirlioğlu is one of the most experienced Turkish diplomats with more than 40 years of experience in diplomacy.

He had served as the undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry between 2009 and 2016 and as Türkiye’s permanent U.N. representative between 2016 and 2017. After his retirement, he was appointed as U.N.’s coordinator for Afghanistan in 2023 by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterrez.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the selection of Sinirlioğlu as the secretary-general of the 57-nation organization reflects the importance of Türkiye’s active and constructive diplomatic efforts in trying to resolve conflicts in Europe and elsewhere.

In an environment where the OSCE was divided between eastern and western members due to the Russian occupation of Ukraine, the unanimous vote of all 57 countries for the Turkish candidate is of historic significance, recalled sources.

The timing of Sinirlioğlu’s appointment is also important in the eyes of the Turkish sources. First, 2025 will be the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, a key historic move that paved the way for the establishment of the OSCE.

Second, Sinirlioğlu takes the helm of the OSCE as prospects and hopes for the launch of a political process to end the Russian-Ukrainian war are strengthening, especially after the election of Donald Trump as the U.S. President.

Sources underlined that it will be very important for Türkiye to have a key diplomat at the top of the OSCE during this process.

The OSCE brings 57 countries together as one of the largest security organizations, including the United States, Russia, European and Central Asian countries. It also has partners in the Mediterranean and Middle East regions.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan shared a message to extend his congratulations to Sinirlioğlu.

"This decision, made with the approval of 57 participating members from North America, Europe and Asia, is a testament to Türkiye’s influential role on the international stage and the successful outcomes of its cooperation-driven diplomatic approach,” Fidan said on X.

In this challenging period, marked by deep crises and conflicts worldwide, it is essential for the OSCE to play a significant role in fostering peace, stability and security, he said.

“I am confident that Ambassador Sinirlioğlu will excel in this critical position and further advance the OSCE’s mission.”

Turkish-Greek project

Another important aspect is the fact that Türkiye and Greece acted together in the selection process of the OSCE executive brass. Greece endorsed Sinirlioğlu’s bid while Türkiye supported a Greek diplomat and legal advisor Maria Telalian as the head of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

The two ministers have written a joint letter to the OSCE to promote their candidates for the top posts. It was also remarkable that Greek Cyprus and Armenia did not object Sinirlioğlu’s candidacy.