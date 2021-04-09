Turkish defense minister holds talks with British counterpart

LONDON-Anadolu Agency

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with Britain’s Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace in London on April 8.

Wallace welcomed the visiting Turkish minister at the Horse Guards building in Embankment, before Akar inspected troops.

Wallace and Akar, later on, walked to the Defense Ministry offices to hold bilateral talks.

The ministers are expected to focus on bilateral relations, regional issues, and cooperation in defense industries.