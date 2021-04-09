Turkish defense minister holds talks with British counterpart

  • April 09 2021 09:04:00

Turkish defense minister holds talks with British counterpart

LONDON-Anadolu Agency
Turkish defense minister holds talks with British counterpart

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with Britain’s Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace in London on April 8.

Wallace welcomed the visiting Turkish minister at the Horse Guards building in Embankment, before Akar inspected troops.

Wallace and Akar, later on, walked to the Defense Ministry offices to hold bilateral talks.

The ministers are expected to focus on bilateral relations, regional issues, and cooperation in defense industries.

Turkey, England, Diplomacy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey

    Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey

  2. Hagia Sophia imam resigns, returning to academia

    Hagia Sophia imam resigns, returning to academia

  3. Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

    Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

  4. Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

    Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

  5. Turkey summons Italian envoy over remarks on Erdoğan

    Turkey summons Italian envoy over remarks on Erdoğan
Recommended
Egypt thanks Turkey for efforts during D8 presidency

Egypt thanks Turkey for efforts during D8 presidency
Erdoğan meets Kuwaiti foreign minister

Erdoğan meets Kuwaiti foreign minister
Turkey summons Italian envoy over remarks on Erdoğan

Turkey summons Italian envoy over remarks on Erdoğan
Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister
New Turkish envoy sees good prospects for ties with US

New Turkish envoy sees good prospects for ties with US
Turkey condemns ‘provocative’ remarks by Greek deputy FM

Turkey condemns ‘provocative’ remarks by Greek deputy FM
WORLD New AstraZeneca setbacks as countries scramble for vaccines

New AstraZeneca setbacks as countries scramble for vaccines

The fallout over the AstraZeneca jab persisted on April 8 with several countries halting its use among younger people, as nations raced to secure much-needed vaccines in the face of fresh virus surges.
ECONOMY Turkeys electricity trade volume up 53.3 pct in March

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 53.3 pct in March

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 53.3 percent in March compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe falls 4 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe falls 4 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe fell four points behind Beşiktaş on April 8 after a 1-1 draw against Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor in a Turkish Süper Lig match.