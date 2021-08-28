Turkish defense minister conveys condolences to US counterpart

  August 28 2021

ANKARA
The Turkish national defense minister on Aug. 27 conveyed his condolences to his U.S. counterpart over the phone following Thursday's deadly blasts outside the Kabul airport that killed at least 170 people, including 13 U.S. soldiers, and wounded dozens of others.

"Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin, discussing the latest situation in Afghanistan," said a ministry statement.

Saying "both sides expressed their appreciation for the cooperation regarding the evacuation of citizens and personnel from Kabul Airport," the ministry added that Akar "conveyed his condolences for the U.S. soldiers who lost their lives during the recent bomb attacks in Kabul."

 

