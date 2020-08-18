Turkish defense firms rank high among top global competitors

ISTANBUL

Aselsan, the leading Turkish defense systems producer, has entered a list of the world’s top 50 defense giants, compiled by the prestigious U.S. weekly Defense News.

The number of Turkish firms in the Defense News Top 100 ranking increased to seven with FNSS and Havelsan entering the list for the first time, ranking 98th and 99th respectively.

Increasing its defense revenue to over $2.17 billion in 2019 from $1.79 in 2018, Aselsan climbed from the rank of 52 to 48, according to Defense News Top 100 list.

Aselsan, which has improved its expertise on communication and electronic warfare systems, had entered the list for the first time in 2006, holding 93rd place.

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI/TUSAŞ) increased its defense revenue by 42 percent annually making $1.85 billion last year, ranking 53rd in the list.

Turkish armored vehicle manufacturer BMC ranked 89th with a defense revenue of $553 million.

Roketsan, Turkey’s missile systems producer, ranked 91st and it was followed by another Turkish company, STM Defense Technologies and Engineering.