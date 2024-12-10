Unemployment rate inches up to 8.8 percent in October

Unemployment rate inches up to 8.8 percent in October

ANKARA
Unemployment rate inches up to 8.8 percent in October

Türkiye’s unemployment rate increased to 8.8 percent in October, up 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, according to data released on Dec. 10 by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The number of unemployed individuals rose by 61,000 in October to reach 3.17 million.

The unemployment rate was recorded at 6.9 percent for men and 12.3 percent for women.

Among the 15-24 age group, the youth unemployment rate decreased by 0.3 percentage points from the previous month to 16.6 percent. The youth unemployment was 12.6 percent for men and 23.9 percent for women.

The country’s labor force grew by 219,000 in October, reaching 36.15 million.

The labor force participation rate rose to 54.7 percent, reflecting a 0.3 percentage point increase from September, TÜİK data showed.

The employment rate inched up from 49.7 percent in September to 49.97 percent in October.

The government forecasts that the unemployment rate will be 9.3 percent at the end of 2024, when it expects the economy to grow by 3.5 percent, and that the jobless rate will climb to 9.6 percent next year before easing to 9.2 percent in 2026.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

    Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

  2. Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

    Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

  3. CHP leader renews calls for early polls

    CHP leader renews calls for early polls

  4. Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye

    Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye

  5. Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan

    Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months

Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months
Türkiye-Qatar natural gas pipeline could be revived: Bayraktar

Türkiye-Qatar natural gas pipeline could be revived: Bayraktar
Venezuela eyes strengthening cooperation in tourism industry

Venezuela eyes strengthening cooperation in tourism industry
Contraction in industrial production continues: Data

Contraction in industrial production continues: Data
OpenAI releases Sora AI video generator to public

OpenAI releases Sora AI video generator to public
Turkish firms weigh opportunities, risks after Assad’s fall

Turkish firms weigh opportunities, risks after Assad’s fall
WORLD European countries suspend Syrian asylum decisions after Assads fall

European countries suspend Syrian asylum decisions after Assad's fall

Britain, Germany, France, Italy and several other European countries have said they would freeze all pending asylum requests from Syrians after the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months

Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months

The number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried in the January-November period reached 78.7 million, exhibiting an annual increase of 1.9 percent.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿