Türkiye-Qatar natural gas pipeline could be revived: Bayraktar

ANKARA
A long-dormant pipeline project between Türkiye and Qatar could be revived following the fall of the decades-long Assad regime, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alpraslan Bayraktar has said.

Ahead of a cabinet meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara, Bayraktar was asked about a possible revival of the natural gas pipeline project, which could connect European countries and Türkiye to Qatar through Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Syria.

Bayraktar said the realization of the pipeline could be possible “if Syria achieves its [territorial] integrity and stability.”

“If so, that line must be safe. We hope it will be so. If so, there are many projects to produce,” he explained.

“This could be an immense opportunity,” the minister said.

Electricity is an essential need, explained Bayraktar, adding that “with no existing infrastructure, everything is lacking [in Syria].”

“We need to look at how we can turn energy into a tool to meet these needs,” he added.

Syria has not yet made any request regarding energy, according to the minister.

“There is nothing like that yet, but we have preparations,” Bayraktar said.

