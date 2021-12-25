Turkish Cypriot President slams EU, backs its position

ANKARA

The European Union lost its objectivity and neutrality on the Cyprus issue, Turkish Cypriot leader has said, stressing that Turkish Cypriots have always been at the negotiation table with good intentions despite the promises made by the bloc were not fulfilled.

Speaking at a commemoration ceremony on the struggle for the existence of the Turkish Cypriots at Gazi University in Ankara, Tatar said that this struggle in Cyprus continues as well as the international pressure, but they would not accept a solution on the basis of a federation that has not found success for 60 years.

Tatar noted that the EU’s pressure on the Turkish Cypriots continues.

Stressing that the new policy they have put forward in Cyprus should be further rooted, Tatar said there are two separate sovereign states on the island, and therefore, they should not step back from their new policy, which is fully supported by Turkey.

He also underlined that Turkey’s guarantorship should continue in order for the future of the Turkish Cypriot people to be secure.