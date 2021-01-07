Turkish Cypriot leader sends letter to UN Secretary

  • January 07 2021 09:18:51

Turkish Cypriot leader sends letter to UN Secretary

LEFKOŞA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Cypriot leader sends letter to UN Secretary

The president of the Turkish Cypriots on Jan. 6 called on the U.N. secretary-general for an open-minded approach to the formula of sovereign equality and two-state cooperation on the island.

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar sent a letter in response to a letter by Antonio Guterres, said the presidency in a statement.

In light of the new conditions prevailing in the island and our region, for a fair, realistic and sustainable reconciliation, the TRNC aims to establish a cooperation relationship between the two parties, based on two sovereign states with equal international status, said Tatar in his letter.

Greece and Southern Cyprus tried to prevent efforts for a solution on the island, he said, and stressed that a resolution on specified grounds will help restore regional security and stability and pave the way for an embracing vision in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the U.K.

The TRNC was founded in 1983.

Turkish Cyprus, UN,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Drought threat looms over Turkey as dams dry up

    Drought threat looms over Turkey as dams dry up

  2. Turkey urges US to maintain restraint, prudence

    Turkey urges US to maintain restraint, prudence

  3. Constitutional Court rejects Pastor Brunson’s application on rights violations

    Constitutional Court rejects Pastor Brunson’s application on rights violations

  4. US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden's election win

    US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden's election win

  5. Turkey, Albania upgrade ties to strategic partnership

    Turkey, Albania upgrade ties to strategic partnership
Recommended
Turkey, Albania upgrade ties to strategic partnership

Turkey, Albania upgrade ties to strategic partnership
Turkey urges US to maintain restraint, prudence

Turkey urges US to maintain restraint, prudence
Top Turkish diplomat to visit EU term president Portugal

Top Turkish diplomat to visit EU term president Portugal
Ankara welcomes outcome of GCC summit

Ankara welcomes outcome of GCC summit
Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med

Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med
Top Turkish diplomat welcomes new envoys to Ankara

Top Turkish diplomat welcomes new envoys to Ankara
WORLD Global virus deaths hit record high as EU approves second vaccine

Global virus deaths hit record high as EU approves second vaccine

The EU cleared a second coronavirus vaccine for use on Jan. 6 bringing relief to European countries struggling with spiraling infections, as the world clocked up a record number of deaths in a single day.

ECONOMY Turkish airports host 82 mln air passengers in 2020

Turkish airports host 82 mln air passengers in 2020

The number of passengers through Turkish airports- including transit passengers- reached 81.7 million in 2020, according to the country’s airport authority on Jan. 7. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş striker Cyle Larin netted four goals in Jan. 6's evening's Turkish Süper Lig game to lead the Black-Eagles to a 6-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.