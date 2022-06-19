Turkish cuisine wins Michelin award

  • June 19 2022 07:00:00

Turkish cuisine wins Michelin award

ISTANBUL
Turkish cuisine wins Michelin award

After working for many years in the financial center of Wall Street in New York and the Forex markets in Geneva and London, Gökhan Yüzbaşıoğlu opened a Turkish restaurant, named El Turco, in Miami and has recently been honored by Michelin, the largest authority in the food and beverage industry in the world.

Michelin awarded El Turco, which opened last year, with the Bib Gourmand award and inscribed it to the Michelin restaurant guide. El Turco is now the only Turkish restaurant in Miami on the Michelin list.

Yüzbaşıoğlu, the son of Rıfat Yüzbaşıoğlu, a former deputy of the True Path Party, said that after working in the Forex markets for 37 years, he opened the restaurant, which he and his wife had been dreaming of for years to contribute to the promotion of Turkish cuisine, which he loves so much. And now he is proud that Michelin crowned his restaurant.

Nurdan Gür Yüzbaşıoğlu, the founding partner of El Turco, stated that Turks shaped the eating and drinking culture with the civilizations they interacted with in their historical process, and added that they created the menu of El Turco with the influence of this culture.

El Turco offers a modern Turkish-Ottoman cuisine menu.

michelin award,

TURKEY Turkish delegation to have talks in Brussels for Nordic countries’ NATO bid

Turkish delegation to have talks in Brussels for Nordic countries’ NATO bid
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye gives Norwegians 'temporary' permission to enter with ID cards: Ministry

    Türkiye gives Norwegians 'temporary' permission to enter with ID cards: Ministry

  2. Bodrum faces serious sea pollution threat, warn experts

    Bodrum faces serious sea pollution threat, warn experts

  3. Demand strong for new bonds, says Nebati

    Demand strong for new bonds, says Nebati

  4. Four tanker planes added to ‘firefighting fleet’ after maintenance

    Four tanker planes added to ‘firefighting fleet’ after maintenance

  5. Europe braces for blistering June weekend heat

    Europe braces for blistering June weekend heat
Recommended
New population of polar bears found in sea-ice free region

New population of polar bears found in sea-ice free region
Street art in Montreal is writ large

Street art in Montreal is writ large
When I get older: Paul McCartney going strong at 80

When I get older: Paul McCartney going strong at 80
Beyonce’s new album ‘Renaissance’ out July 29

Beyonce’s new album ‘Renaissance’ out July 29
Controversial Paris Opera dance chief quits

Controversial Paris Opera dance chief quits
Kevin Spacey ‘strenuously’ denies sex charges, granted bail

Kevin Spacey ‘strenuously’ denies sex charges, granted bail
WORLD Inflation, subsidy reform hit stomachs in isolated Iran

Inflation, subsidy reform hit stomachs in isolated Iran

Outside his butchery in the south of Iran’s capital, Ali cuts up a sheep carcass for customers who, like him, have seen inflation and subsidy reform devour their purchasing power.

ECONOMY New company launches soar 111 percent in May

New company launches soar 111 percent in May

The number of newly launched companies increased by 110.7 percent in May from a year ago, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) announced on June 17 in a report.
SPORTS Injured Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

Injured Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

Former world number one Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon for the second successive year, blaming an Achilles injury.