Turkish cuisine wins Michelin award

ISTANBUL

After working for many years in the financial center of Wall Street in New York and the Forex markets in Geneva and London, Gökhan Yüzbaşıoğlu opened a Turkish restaurant, named El Turco, in Miami and has recently been honored by Michelin, the largest authority in the food and beverage industry in the world.

Michelin awarded El Turco, which opened last year, with the Bib Gourmand award and inscribed it to the Michelin restaurant guide. El Turco is now the only Turkish restaurant in Miami on the Michelin list.

Yüzbaşıoğlu, the son of Rıfat Yüzbaşıoğlu, a former deputy of the True Path Party, said that after working in the Forex markets for 37 years, he opened the restaurant, which he and his wife had been dreaming of for years to contribute to the promotion of Turkish cuisine, which he loves so much. And now he is proud that Michelin crowned his restaurant.

Nurdan Gür Yüzbaşıoğlu, the founding partner of El Turco, stated that Turks shaped the eating and drinking culture with the civilizations they interacted with in their historical process, and added that they created the menu of El Turco with the influence of this culture.

El Turco offers a modern Turkish-Ottoman cuisine menu.