Turkish coffee leads as country’s favorite brew

ISTANBUL

Turkish coffee continues to hold its place as the most preferred coffee in Türkiye, cherished for its rich flavor, unique preparation method and deep cultural roots.

The beloved brew is celebrated on World Turkish Coffee Day, Dec. 5, marking its significance both as a culinary tradition and a global cultural treasure.

Nuri Çolakoğlu, the head of the Turkish Coffee Culture and Research Association, emphasized Turkish coffee’s global recognition and stated, ”Turkish coffee became the first cultural drink to be included in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2013. This milestone has significantly increased both national and international awareness of our coffee culture.”

The inclusion of Turkish coffee in UNESCO’s heritage list in 2013 was a joint effort by his association and the Culture and Tourism Ministry. The designation safeguards the tradition and ensures its transmission to future generations.

Although Türkiye does not grow its own coffee beans, the country's unique brewing methods — such as menengiç, süvari, and dibek coffee — have played a key role in making Turkish coffee a beloved and integral part of its cultural identity.

“Approximately 3.5 billion cups of coffee are consumed daily worldwide, making coffee the most consumed drink after water,” Çolakoğlu explained.

He also highlighted Türkiye’s growing expertise in coffee-related industries, from the production of Turkish coffee machines to professional roasting and grinding equipment. Turkish brands are now exporting high-quality machines and processed coffees globally.

Global coffee chains have increasingly included Turkish coffee on their menus, while Turkish-origin brands are gaining recognition abroad.

According to Çolakoğlu, “The unique preparation method of Turkish coffee gives it a great potential internationally.”

However, climate-related challenges have brought concerns about supply and implicit rise in coffee prices. In Brazil, the world’s largest coffee producer, dry weather and frost have impacted yields, while extreme heat and drought threaten coffee-growing regions globally. As a result, coffee prices recently reached historic highs, with fluctuations ongoing.

In Türkiye, the price of Turkish coffee has more than doubled since September 2023, reflecting these global trends. A 100-gram package now exceeds 55 Turkish Liras ($1.6), compared to 32 liras just months ago. Despite rising costs, Turkish coffee remains dominant in Türkiye, holding over 30 percent of the coffee market share.

Women are the primary consumers, and while many still prefer their coffee sweetened, the trend toward drinking it “sade” — without sugar — is growing.

Globally, the coffee market is valued at over $100 billion, with Türkiye’s coffee industry contributing $1 billion.