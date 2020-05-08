Turkish celebs help UN get word out about coronavirus

  • May 08 2020 09:33:12

GENEVA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish celebrities are helping the U.N. get the word out about coronavirus with their legions of followers and new audiences, the World Health Organization said on May 7.

The WHO said that live broadcasts with famous Turkish celebrities such as actress Tuba Büyüküstün are being posted across various social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube.

A partnership with UNICEF saw close to 35,000 people tune in to watch Büyüküstün talking with WHO public health officer Dr. Bahadır Sucaklı about the implications of COVID-19.

Likewise, film and TV star Mert Fırat, working with the U.N. Development Program (UNDP), attracted nearly 17,000 people to WHO Turkey’s Twitter account, where he cross-checked information about COVID-19 with the experts, said the WHO.

“As we all know, there are a lot of myths being circulated about COVID-19,” Fırat warned, according to the WHO.

“We will be double-checking these myths one by one. It is vital that we all have the correct and confirmed information about COVID-19.”

The WHO said that such productions enable engagement with the general public beyond the reach of traditional media.

Experts brief participants before the cameras roll, and afterward, the recordings are shared by WHO Turkey on their social media accounts.

The world health body said that the initiative has so far enjoyed the support of UNICEF, the UNDP, U.N. Women, and the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA).

Pop singer Edis Görgülü, a UNFPA ambassador, shared personal insights along with advice from the WHO when he urged his teenage fans to look after themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This pandemic has deeply affected our societies. Life as we knew it has come to a halt. The new lifestyle that we now have may trigger serious mental health issues that require us to seek expert advice,” Görgülü said.

