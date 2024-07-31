Turkish banks’ profits soar 24 pct in first half of 2024

Turkish banks’ profits soar 24 pct in first half of 2024

ANKARA
Turkish banks’ profits soar 24 pct in first half of 2024

The net profits of Turkish banks jumped 24 percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2024, according to data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

The sector posted a 314 billion Turkish Liras ($9.6 billion) net profit in January-June, up from 252.5 billion liras in the prior year.

Total bank assets amounted to 28.1 trillion liras at the end of June, with loans, the largest sub-category of assets, reaching 13.9 trillion liras.

On the liabilities side, deposits held at lenders in Türkiye – the largest liabilities item – hit 16.5 trillion liras in the six months up to June.

The sector’s regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio – the higher the better – stood at 17.1 percent as of the end of June.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total cash loans – the lower the better – was 1.53 percent.

Banks’ securities portfolio grew 15.6 percent from the end of 2023 to 4.6 trillion liras, while the shareholders’ equity increased by 14.5 percent to reach 2.5 trillion liras.

As of the end of June, 62 state/private/foreign lenders – including deposit banks, participation banks, and development and investment banks – were operating in Türkiye.

The number of branches declined from 10,970 from June last year to 10,875, while the number of employees increased from 206,493 to 209,294.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

    Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

  2. Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

    Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

  3. Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

    Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

  4. Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

    Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

  5. Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

    Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack
Recommended
Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June
Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise
BoJ raises key interest rate for second time in 17 years

BoJ raises key interest rate for second time in 17 years
China factory activity shrinks for third straight month

China factory activity shrinks for third straight month
WTO chief sees troubling times for global commerce

WTO chief sees 'troubling times' for global commerce
Microsofts cloud business powers growth in quarterly profits

Microsoft's cloud business powers growth in quarterly profits
WORLD Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East and prompted heightened global concern.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

The Turkish team of Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan lost to Serbia in the 10m air pistol mixed team final on July 30 but won the country's first shooting medal in Olympic history.
﻿