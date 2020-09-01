Turkish banks post $5.6 bln net profit in January-July

  • September 01 2020 17:00:34

Turkish banks post $5.6 bln net profit in January-July

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish banks post $5.6 bln net profit in January-July

Turkey’s banking sector registered a net profit of 39 billion Turkish liras ($5.6 billion) as of the end of July, the country's banking watchdog said on Sept. 1. 

Total assets of the sector hit 5.6 trillion Turkish liras ($809 billion), up 34.7% from the same period last year, a report by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) said.

Loans, the biggest sub-category of assets, surged 35.7% year-on-year to 3.4 trillion Turkish liras ($486.5 billion) in the seven-month period.

On the liabilities side, deposits held at lenders in Turkey – the largest liabilities item – totaled nearly 3.2 trillion Turkish liras ($462.5 billion), up 42% on an annual basis.

Pointing to lenders' minimum capital requirements, the banking sector's regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio – the higher the better – was 19.21% by the end of the month, versus 18.19% in the same period of the previous year.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total cash loans – the lower the better – stood at 4.25% in the same period, versus 4.57% a year ago.

As of end-July, a total of 52 state/private/foreign lenders – including deposit banks, participation banks, and development and investment banks – operated in the Turkish banking sector.

The sector had 203,086 employees serving through 11,310 branches both in Turkey and overseas with 49,429 ATMs.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

    Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

  2. Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'

    Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'

  3. Turkey after its right in Med, calls for dialogue

    Turkey after its right in Med, calls for dialogue

  4. Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

    Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

  5. Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

    Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island
Recommended
Turkish manufacturing activity recovery continues

Turkish manufacturing activity recovery continues
World Bank okays $500 mln loan for Turkish firms

World Bank okays $500 mln loan for Turkish firms
Turkish, Libyan central banks sign cooperation MoU

Turkish, Libyan central banks sign cooperation MoU
Exports stand at $15 bln in July

Exports stand at $15 bln in July
Turkish economy narrows 9.9 pct in Q2

Turkish economy narrows 9.9 pct in Q2
Turkish woman appointed to senior role at Nielsen

Turkish woman appointed to senior role at Nielsen
WORLD European children back to school amidst virus fears

European children back to school amidst virus fears

French pupils go back to school on Sept. 1 as schools across Europe open their doors to greet returning pupils this month, nearly six months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close and despite rising infection rates across the continent.
ECONOMY Turkish banks post $5.6 bln net profit in January-July

Turkish banks post $5.6 bln net profit in January-July

Turkey’s banking sector registered a net profit of 39 billion Turkish liras ($5.6 billion) as of the end of July, the country's banking watchdog said on Sept. 1. 
SPORTS Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Turkey’s Intercity Istanbul Park will host the first Grand Prix since 2011 from Nov. 13 - Nov. 15, with 100,00 spectators, and the daily tickets costing 30 Turkish Liras ($4) will be on sale next week, said the official responsible for the organization.