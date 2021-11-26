Turkish ballet dancer trains North Macedonian dancers

A former Turkish head ballet dancer from the Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) is training dancers in North Macedonia.

Bahri Gürcan said that he established a dancing school in the Turkish capital Ankara in 2007 and discovered talented children. His decision to open a school came after dancing abroad for years.

But Gürcan is now in North Macedonia to improve his international career as a dance teacher.

“I came here to represent Turkish ballet. It is really nice that an artist from Turkish ballet comes and gives lessons to the State Ballet of North Macedonia. Previously, I gave lectures in France and various countries, ‘’ he said.

Gürcan said he participated in a ballet competition in North Macedonia as a member of the jury on Nov. 20. There were 120 dancers from around the world competing, as well as two dancers from Turkey.

He recently started to give “master class” lessons to North Macedonian State Ballet artists.

Gürcan emphasized that Turkish ballet is trying to establish its own school and that officials were doing very serious work in this direction.

“I think that a dancer from the Turkish school will come and give lessons in North Macedonia. It will make a great contribution to themselves as well, ‘’ he said.

Gürcan said that there were six opera houses and six dance companies in Turkey.

“There are various conservatories and various private schools. There is great interest in ballet in Turkey as well. After all, dance is an art form that is in the culture of all societies. Ballet sits at the top of this. As it is a universal art, it contributes to the culture and music of our country. With serious studies in our country, the art of ballet has reached an important point. Now, it’s time to open up to the world,‘’ he said.

Turkish dancers took first, second places

The two young Turkish ballet dancers won first and second place in the Nov. 20 competition in Skopje.

Nilay Tahiroğlu was placed first in the International Dance Competition (Stage 2021).

“Everything is going very well. We came here to compete. I came first. I am happy, it was a good competition,’’ Tahiroğlu said, adding that she has been doing ballet for nine years.

Runner-up Beril Ada Özdemir said she has been interested in ballet for seven years. “It is very nice for me to come here. It is an honor for me to work with teacher Bahri. I am very happy to be awarded the second medal in this competition,” she said.