Turkish-backed Syrian fighters ‘ready to help clear’ N Syria of PKK

  • June 11 2022 07:00:00

Fevzi Kızılkoyun – Azez
Following Ankara’s announcement of an upcoming military incursion in northern Syria, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army has deployed some 5,000 armed men in the region to act with the Turkish army to clear Tal Rifaat and Manbij provinces of PKK/YPG terrorists.

“We can take Tal Rifaat in 24 hours with Turkish soldiers,” SNA commanders said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

SNA, previously known as the “Free Syrian Army,” was officially established in 2017 under the auspices of Turkey, which provides funding, training and military support.

To clear the region off PKK/YPG terrorists, Turkey conducted cross-border operations in northern Syria: Operation Euphrates Shield in Aleppo between Aug. 24, 2016, and March 29, 2017, Operation Olive Branch in Afrin between Jan. 2018 and Aug. 9, 2019, Operation Peace Spring in Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa between Oct. 9 and Nov. 25, 2019, and Operation Spring Shield in Latakia, Idlib and Hama between Feb. 27 and March 6, 2020.

In time, the PKK terrorist organization found shelter in the region with incursions and threats to local communities.

Now, monitoring the region 24/7, the SNA forces have identified the locations of terrorist activities and informed the Turkey side.

The new cross-border operation aims to secure the Tishrin Dam on the Euphrates River, siege the Menagh military airbase, and in short, “clear the west of the Euphrates of terrorists,” as the SNA leaders said.

