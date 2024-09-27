Turkish art gallery opens in Spain

MADRID

The newly opened Ilgaz Yıldız Art Gallery is set to play a pivotal role in bridging the cultural gap between Türkiye and Spain, particularly in contemporary art.

Located in the capital Madrid, the gallery is the first of its kind to showcase Turkish art in the country.

Its founder, Ilgaz Yıldız, inaugurated the gallery on Sept. 11, marking a significant milestone in the cultural rapprochement between the two nations.

Her inaugural exhibition, titled “When the Doors Open,” features works from nine Turkish artists: Ilhan Altıparmak, Antonio Cosentino, Burcu Gökçek, Yonca Karakaş, Ecem Dilan Köse, Meltem Şahin, Gamze Yalcin, Halil Vurucuoğlu and Studio Pinprick.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu news agency, Yıldız emphasized that her primary focus for the exhibition was to present the works of artists who draw inspiration from Anatolia and reinterpret ancient techniques.

She personally selects pieces that she would want to see in her home or a museum or is impressed by the story behind them.

“I am particularly interested in the art of Anatolia and artists who are nourished by Anatolia. The same applies to the Middle East. I am especially interested in those who are in an interaction with each other.”

While the participating artists have international experience, none of them had previously exhibited in Spain.

“The fact that they are not yet known here may seem like a barrier, but it is both a disadvantage and an advantage,” Yıldız noted.

Yıldız described the Spanish reception to the exhibition as generally positive.

“People are curious and pleasantly surprised by the works on display. The use of different techniques, especially in textiles and weaving, has caught their attention,” she said.

The exhibition strives for a balance across various dimensions, including age, gender and artistic disciplines.

“On one side, they can see a video produced with new technologies, while on the other, they can witness an updated version of a classic weaving technique. I hope this project continues for many years.”

Yıldız, who moved to Madrid in 2013 as a mechanical engineer, transformed her passion for art into a professional endeavor, aiming to make the gallery a lasting fixture in Spain's art scene.

“The support of the Turkish diaspora will be crucial for the gallery's permanence,” she added.