Turkish army ready to fight ISIL, but US should cut support to YPG: Akar

  • February 28 2021 11:57:00

Turkish army ready to fight ISIL, but US should cut support to YPG: Akar

ANKARA
Turkish army ready to fight ISIL, but US should cut support to YPG: Akar

As the second largest army of NATO, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) is ready to combat ISIL, but the United States should cut its support to the YPG in Syria, the Turkish defense minister has said.

“The TSK, as one of the strongest armies of NATO, is here and ready to fight against DAESH. We’ll fight against DAESH wherever they want. But this support to the terror organization should be ceased,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told daily Hürriyet over the weekend.

Akar’s words were a direct message to the U.S., which has been supporting the YPG both politically and militarily as its partner in the fight against ISIL in eastern Syria. Turkey recognizes the YPG as the offshoot of the PKK in Syria and, therefore, a terrorist organization.

“Turkey is making a very big struggle inside and outside. I tell those who lend support to the PKK/YPG: The reason why they support them is this group’s so-called struggle against DAESH. There is no need for such pretext,” he said.

Turkey is here to fight ISIL, Akar added, recalling that it was solely the TSK which engaged in a direct fight with ISIL in Syria. “Up to today, 3,700 DAESH terrorists were neutralized in Syria and Iraq. Around 100,000 DAESH members were prevented from entering Turkey as a result of communication with the U.S.,” the minister stated.

[HH] Intellectual ethics are sought

Turkey and the U.S. have long been at odds over the latter’s support to the YPG in eastern Syria. Turkey says the YPG is using the military and political support it receives from the U.S. to create an autonomous region from where it is posing a threat against Turkish citizens and borders.

“We demand intellectual ethic from our allies,” he said, drawing the fact that the U.S. is supporting a terror organization which poses a threat to its ally at NATO. “This can’t be,” Akar stated.

[HH] Greek armament ‘a futile effort’

On questions about Greece’s acquisition of fighter jets from France in the aftermath of last year’s tension with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean, Akar said Greece will reach nowhere by purchasing “a few fighter jets or warships.”

“It’s not sufficient. The power of Turkey and the Turkish army is well-known. It is one of the strongest armies. These claims do not fit with logic and mathematics. The Greek government is wasting the Greek people’s money by purchasing these weapons. It’s a futile effort,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey releases COVID-19 statistics by city

    Turkey releases COVID-19 statistics by city

  2. Turkey’s Galataport to go live in April, says Erdoğan

    Turkey’s Galataport to go live in April, says Erdoğan

  3. Istanbul Cinema Museum opens its doors

    Istanbul Cinema Museum opens its doors

  4. Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021

    Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021

  5. Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May

    Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May
Recommended
Turkey to continue struggle to eradicate terror: Communications director

Turkey to continue struggle to eradicate terror: Communications director
Turkey cannot be excluded from Eastern Mediterranean, says former Greek diplomat

Turkey cannot be excluded from Eastern Mediterranean, says former Greek diplomat
NATO hails Turkeys infantry commandos

NATO hails Turkey's infantry commandos
Turkish ruling party slams Greek beating of migrants

Turkish ruling party slams Greek beating of migrants
Turkey welcomes India-Pakistan cease-fire statement

Turkey welcomes India-Pakistan cease-fire statement
Turkey condemns abduction of schoolgirls in Nigeria

Turkey condemns abduction of schoolgirls in Nigeria
WORLD Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

An Israeli-owned cargo ship that suffered a mysterious explosion in the Gulf of Oman came to Dubai’s port for repairs on Feb. 28, days after the blast that revived security concerns in Mideast waterways amid heightened tensions with Iran.
ECONOMY Norways sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

Norway's sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

Norway’s oil fund, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, bought shares in four Turkish energy companies with investments totaling around $140 million up to the end of 2020, according to official figures from Norway’s Norges Bank Investment Management.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead

Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead

Galatasaray beat Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 2-0 in a Süper Lig week 27 match on Feb. 27 to keep a hold on their lead in Turkey's top-tier football division.