Turkish army conducts large-scale drill in İzmir

IZMIR
Approximately 11,000 personnel have participated in the Turkish Armed Forces' largest joint military exercise in the western province of İzmir.

With 1,500 foreign military personnel from 45 nations, the exercise, which commenced on May 9, witnessed a "public day" on May 27, where military personnel families and relatives of martyrs and veterans attended a dedicated segment.

Activities commenced with land bombardment, followed by artillery and mortar fire in support of amphibious operations. Nighttime saw the continuation of aerial assault operations, including the airlifting of artillery, howitzers and command control vehicles.

The exercise is set to culminate on May 30 with the distinguished observer day, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expected to attend the closing day observations.

The Turkish Armed Forces' inventory, including indigenous warships, Turkish jets, helicopters, UAV and UCAVs, are actively engaged in the “Efes-2024” exercise.

The participation also involved sea vehicles from Türkiye’s first indigenous frigate project.

During the observer day, footage of urban warfare conducted by marine infantry units will be broadcasted in real-time on screens at the observation site through ASELSAN's camera and communication systems worn by soldiers.

Türkiye’s first jet-engine trainer aircraft made its debut appearance in the exercise, local media reported.

Additionally, the exercise area hosts a defense industry exhibition, featuring products manufactured with local and national capabilities by 47 defense industry firms and currently in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces.

"I am a retired colonel. These exercises are crucial in demonstrating the unity and solidarity between the Armed Forces and the nation," stated a retired colonel observing the exercise.

