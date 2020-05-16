Turkish ambassador only candidate for 75th UN assembly presidency

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish ambassador is the only candidate for the U.N. General Assembly Presidency and is expected to be elected in June, said Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on May 16.

“Ambassador Volkan Bozkır, the candidate for President of 75th U.N. General Assembly, had a comprehensive interactive dialogue with U.N. members, observers, and civil society. We are honored that Ambassador Bozkır, the only

candidate for election in June will assume this very important post,” the ministry said in a statement.

Bozkır, former EU minister and chief negotiator, and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey was nominated for the position in February.

He will assume this prestigious position as a candidate for the first time from Turkey and at a period when the U.N. celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2020.



