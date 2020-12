Turkish, Algerian presidents discuss ties on phone

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s president and his Algerian counterpart spoke on the phone on Dec. 20, according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Algeria's Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed Turkish-Algerian relations as well as regional matters, said a directorate statement.

Erdogan also conveyed get-well wishes to Tebboune, who recently recovered from COVID-19 after treatment in Germany.